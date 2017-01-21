It may only ever be a three-horse contest yet the La Liga title race never fails to entertain.

Every year, Barcelona and Real Madrid slug it out for one of the most prestigious titles in world football with Atletico Madrid lurking as dark horses. In fact, the rivalries can be so close that even miniscule details can have monumental impacts.

Therefore, the respective fixture lists of sides can prove both a great figment of interest and a point on which a title challenge can turn or fall. In terms of this season, the sun seems to be shining on Real Madrid and then some.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Title race

As things stand, Real Madrid sit on the summit of the La Liga table and two points clear of their fierce rivals with a game in hand. However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having embarked on a 39-game unbeaten run, Los Blancos had romped their way to an impressive lead. Two recent defeats have plunged Zinedine Zidane’s men into something of a miniature crisis though.

Article continues below

A heart breaking last minute strike from Stevan Jovetic brought about defeat at Sevilla before Celta Vigo went one better and won in Madrid itself. While the latter proved a Copa del Rey clash, it was a crippling blow to morale nevertheless.

Therefore, there is certainly reason to suggest that Barcelona can claw their way back into the running. Besides, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez as your attacking trio, you can only perform so badly.

Luis Enrique’s men have started to find their footing in the league this season too and haven’t lost since October 2. While too many draws persist to rear their head, wins at Sevilla and Valencia proved emphatic statements of intent.

In spite of this changing of the tide though, Real still harbor a potentially pivotal advantage.

Fixture list

As highlighted by Marca, Los Blancos have the easier run-in when it comes to facing the big guns of La Liga. Sevilla – by contrast – face a final few months that could easily scupper their remarkable title charge.

All three of Madrid’s clashes with fellow top four sides, which are yet to be played, will take place at the Bernabeu. Barcelona however, must negate trips to both Real and Atletico before their season concludes.

Diego Simeone emerges relatively unscathed with a trip to the Bernabeu proving the anomalous blemish, while Sevilla face huge games on the road. In fact, the Europa League champions have completed all their ‘big game’ clashes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season.

It proves a massive advantage for Zidane, especially given Real’s formidable home form. They are yet to be beaten on home turf in the league this season and have garnered 23 points out of a potential 27.

That isn’t to say Real won’t slip up to lower league opponents though. In addition, Barcelona have lost just one league game away from home and won’t go down without a fight.

Nevertheless, it only takes Los Blancos to win their game in hand for them to extend their lead over the Catalans to five. Considering how rarely the 'big two' drop points, it would likely prove an unassailable lead.

Who are you backing to win the La Liga title this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms