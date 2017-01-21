How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ramos celebrates scoring against Barcelona..

Why Real Madrid have huge advantage over Barcelona in La Liga title race

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It may only ever be a three-horse contest yet the La Liga title race never fails to entertain.

Every year, Barcelona and Real Madrid slug it out for one of the most prestigious titles in world football with Atletico Madrid lurking as dark horses. In fact, the rivalries can be so close that even miniscule details can have monumental impacts.

Therefore, the respective fixture lists of sides can prove both a great figment of interest and a point on which a title challenge can turn or fall. In terms of this season, the sun seems to be shining on Real Madrid and then some.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Title race

As things stand, Real Madrid sit on the summit of the La Liga table and two points clear of their fierce rivals with a game in hand. However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having embarked on a 39-game unbeaten run, Los Blancos had romped their way to an impressive lead. Two recent defeats have plunged Zinedine Zidane’s men into something of a miniature crisis though.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

There’s one player Paul Pogba wants to play with at Man Utd next season

There’s one player Paul Pogba wants to play with at Man Utd next season

A heart breaking last minute strike from Stevan Jovetic brought about defeat at Sevilla before Celta Vigo went one better and won in Madrid itself. While the latter proved a Copa del Rey clash, it was a crippling blow to morale nevertheless.

Therefore, there is certainly reason to suggest that Barcelona can claw their way back into the running. Besides, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez as your attacking trio, you can only perform so badly.

Luis Enrique’s men have started to find their footing in the league this season too and haven’t lost since October 2. While too many draws persist to rear their head, wins at Sevilla and Valencia proved emphatic statements of intent.

FBL-ESP-CUP-REALSOCIEDAD-BARCELONA

In spite of this changing of the tide though, Real still harbor a potentially pivotal advantage.

Fixture list

As highlighted by Marca, Los Blancos have the easier run-in when it comes to facing the big guns of La Liga. Sevilla – by contrast – face a final few months that could easily scupper their remarkable title charge.

All three of Madrid’s clashes with fellow top four sides, which are yet to be played, will take place at the Bernabeu. Barcelona however, must negate trips to both Real and Atletico before their season concludes.

Diego Simeone emerges relatively unscathed with a trip to the Bernabeu proving the anomalous blemish, while Sevilla face huge games on the road. In fact, the Europa League champions have completed all their ‘big game’ clashes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season.

It proves a massive advantage for Zidane, especially given Real’s formidable home form. They are yet to be beaten on home turf in the league this season and have garnered 23 points out of a potential 27.

Sevilla v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

That isn’t to say Real won’t slip up to lower league opponents though. In addition, Barcelona have lost just one league game away from home and won’t go down without a fight.

Nevertheless, it only takes Los Blancos to win their game in hand for them to extend their lead over the Catalans to five. Considering how rarely the 'big two' drop points, it would likely prove an unassailable lead.

Who are you backing to win the La Liga title this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again