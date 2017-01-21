It’s not *that* long ago since David Moyes was widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best managers.

It wasn’t an undeserved reputation, either. The Scottish coach did an excellent job during his 11-year spell at Everton, turning the Merseyside outfit from relegation contenders to a team that consistently challenged for European places and always gave the biggest clubs a tough game, particularly at Goodison Park.

Moyes’ reputation, however, has taken a spectacular nose-dive since leaving the Toffees.

Article continues below

His spell at Manchester United was an unmitigated disaster, while his 12 months with Real Sociedad after his Old Trafford nightmare were arguably even worse.

Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce as Sunderland boss in the summer but it’s hardly been a promising start to life at the Stadium of Light for the 53-year-old.

Article continues below

Sunderland made the worst PL start ever

With two points from their opening 10 matches, Moyes’ men officially made the worst start to a Premier League campaign of any team ever.

Things have improved since then - but only just.

Sunderland currently sit joint-bottom of the Premier League table, having secured 15 points from 21 matches.

Without Jermain Defoe they’d probably already be as good as relegated.

Moyes' next signing could be utterly ridiculous

But is Moyes about to mess things up completely with his next signing?

According to The Sun, Moyes is weighing up a move for, wait for it… Joleon Lescott.

No, really.

The 34-year-old centre-back, whose contract at AEK Athens was recently terminated, trained with the Black Cats on Friday.

And it’s understood that Moyes is considering offering the former England international, last seen in the Premier League with Aston Villa last term, a contract until the end of the season.

Surely this won’t end well.

Moyes: We won't be signing anyone that good this month

To make the situation sound even more depressing for beleaguered Sunderland supporters, Moyes has admitted that he doesn’t expect to sign any players this month who’ll come in and make a big difference.

Probably best to keep your thoughts to yourself there, Dave.

“I think I’d be kidding you on if I told you that the players we’re going to bring in during January will make a big difference,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash against West Brom this afternoon.

“First of all, we probably couldn’t get that level of player.

“Secondly, we probably wouldn’t have the finances to do that.

“I think to suggest that the players we’ll be bringing in will make a big difference wouldn’t be correct.”

Oh, Moyes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms