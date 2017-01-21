How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger responds to Joey Barton's claim of almost joining Arsenal

Joey Barton marked his return to the Premier League with a deflected free-kick against Southampton last weekend - but did you know he 'almost' joined Arsenal in 2011?

According to the Burnley bad boy, he was due to hold talks with the Gunners' representatives over a potential free transfer from Newcastle United.

And the reason it fell through? His infamous altercation with Gervinho at St James' Park that saw the Ivorian winger sent off.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Barton said: "No [I didn't speak to Arsene Wenger], intermediaries spoke on their behalf.

"There was definitely some low-level interest, and before I got sent off against Arsenal, when the thing with Gervinho happened, I was due to hold some form of discussions with them.

"But then it never came to be. Would I have liked to have played for Arsenal? Of course. Who wouldn't?"

The 34-year-old joined Queens Park Rangers instead before spells at Marseille (loan), Burnley, Rangers and, at present, Burnley again.

Arsenal take on Sean Dyche's men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and in the build-up, Wenger has discussed whether Barton almost joined him in 2011.

But instead of corroborating Barton's claim, Wenger has put the Englishman in his place by denying he ever wanted to sign him.

Burnley v Southampton - Premier League

"I've been contacted many times to take Joey Barton," he said, per the Independent, "but he was never close to signing.

"We had some fights with him, that's true. There was never any need (to take him) in midfield."

While Wenger agrees that Barton had his fair share of bust-ups against Arsenal, he claims the midfielder was only ever offered to him, not the other way around. Burn.

All this sets up an intriguing clash on Sunday, with Arsenal gunning for the Premier League title and Burnley going strong in mid-table.

Wenger expects a difficult game against the Clarets and admitted what they've done so far this season is "unbelievable".

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

"What they have done is absolutely unbelievable so we have to make sure they don't find a solution away from home," the Frenchman added.

"Away from home recently they were a bit unlucky in some games. When we came out our away game with them (1-0 win) you could see they would not go down as they had the spirit and organisation.

"They accept to leave you the ball. Not many teams do that and keep their focus.

"They say, 'Ok from the start of the game you have the ball but we might try to kill you at some stage'. You need a special spirit to do that."

