Certain celebrations in football are synonymous with one player, becoming something of a trademark and a maneuver or gesture that fans hotly anticipate when the ball ripples the net.

For Tim Cahill it’s the corner flag punch, Gareth Bale has the love heart, Alan Shearer simply raised his right arm and Daniel Sturridge does the, well, Daniel Sturridge.

When it comes to Peter Crouch, there’s no question that the robot dance takes centre stage. In fact, it’s a celebration so beloved that it could make a special reappearance after almost ten years, very soon.

Landmark goal

Crouch has never been the most glamorous footballer, but the man knows how to score. His incredible height – 6’ 7” – has seen him formidable in the air and nobody has scored more headed goals in Premier League than the man himself.

However, the 35-year-old is on the brink of securing yet another landmark.

Crouch is only one goal away from joining the Premier League’s coveted 100 club. It will see the Englishman join players such as Thierry Henry and Paul Scholes in the competition’s goal scoring centurions.

This run to the record has been inspired by a recent return to the Stoke City side. Before last month, Crouch hadn’t scored a league since May 2015 but has now found the net three times in as many matches.

On such form, it is highly likely that the goal will come and potentially very soon. After all, if he’s keeping ex-Barcelona star Bojan Krkic out of the side, he’s clearly doing something right.

Consequently, it would give Crouch the perfect opportunity to revive ‘the robot’.

Robot dance

The trademark celebration hasn’t been seen during a game for almost a decade.

Crouch first bust the move in England colours and most famously deployed it in clashes with Hungary and Jamaica.

Since then it has been sorely missed and fans have been desperately pleading that the striker dusts the dance off and plays it out one more. What does the man himself have to say about it though?

According to the Mirror, the 35-year-old responded by saying: “The pressure is taking its toll, so maybe it will come out, we will see.

“People still talk about it now, but at the time it was just a bit of fun.

“I only actually ever did it twice for England and people seemed to enjoy it.

“I think half the reason for that was because I wasn’t very good at it! I’m sure I’ll dust it off at some stage.”

Therefore, there remains a chance that Crouch will relive the magic of his prolific England days by bringing back the celebration that typified it. In addition, it would completely and utterly cement his legacy as a fans’ favourite.

Go on Peter, it would be rude not to!

Do you think Peter Crouch will listen to the fans and do 'the robot' one last time? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

