The crowd present at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday evening witnessed one of the most exciting clashes of the tournament as Rafael Nadal triumphed over youngster Alexander Zverev to reach the last 16.

The match lasted for four hours and six minutes as the Spaniard fought his way through to win the tie 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal was able to outlast one of rising stars of world tennis today and had to be flamboyant in order to withstand the surge of the German.

Article continues below

After the challenging encounter, the Spanish star himself hailed the talent of the teenager who is being touted as 'the next superstar in making', admitting it was a real close call.

BBC Tennis posted a one-line tweet, quoting Nadal saying: “He's [Zverev] the future of our sport and the present too.”

Article continues below

Despite the defeat, the German earned plaudits from all corners for his feat and bowed out with his head held high.

Zverev’s big serve and hard-hitting backhand was difficult to counter for Nadal initially as the prodigy dominated by winning two sets out of three, only for the Spanish ace to battle his way back to secure the win.

Continuing to struggle with form and various issues with injuries in the past year led to Nadal falling down in the world rankings and he needed to answer his critics by putting on a commendable show at Melbourne.

The 2009 Australian Open champion reminded the tennis faithful through his display against Zverev of his top quality decision-making skills alongside phenomenal rallies to surpass his opposition.

He next faces France’s Gael Monfils or Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in the last 16.

Zverev, on the other hand, provided his career best performance and was in contention to cause an upset before sustaining a cramp in the final set.

During the post-match interview, Nadal confessed he got off to a rough start, which Zverev made complete use of, but ultimately, succeeded in overcoming his rival.

Nonetheless, it will serve the Hamburg-born teen as a learning curve, which will undoubtedly help him to prosper in the forthcoming years.

The Telegraph quoted the Spaniard saying: “Very tough match for me, I didn't start playing my best and I wasn't feeling too good at the start.

“But I changed the dynamic and felt better in the third and had more control. His serve was huge and the tie-break was close, but he played a bit more aggressive.

“After that I said I had to fight for every point and forget about the result.

“[When Zverev had cramp] I tried to focus on myself, and it's not an ideal finish for him but I see that he suffered in two games but then started to move better.”

It remains to be seen if ‘The King of Clay’ returns to his best form and fitness in the days ahead, with almost three years since he last won a Grand Slam, when he was known be aggressive while his speedy footwork and tenacious court coverage left the tennis enthusiasts in admiration of his style of play.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms