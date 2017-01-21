How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

tony bellew goodison.

Tony Bellew’s funny response when when asked if he’d rather box or play for Everton

Football News
British boxer Tony Bellew is an Evertonian through and through.

Born in Liverpool, the 34-year-old enters the ring to the theme from Z-Cars - in tribute to his beloved Toffees - and has even been paraded on the Goodison Park pitch at half-time.

It’s safe to say the blue half of Merseyside will be rooting for Bellew when he goes head-to-head with David Haye at the O2 Arena in London on March 4.

But what would Bellew rather do: continue boxing or play for Everton?

He was asked this exact question on Twitter earlier today and his response was very amusing.

Would Bellew rather box or play for Everton?

Matt Mee asked Bellow: “play for Everton or be a boxer??”.

He responded: “Do you think I enjoy getting punched in the face mate? 🙈😳🙈”.

It’s a great response, to be fair.

And Twitter loved it…

Bellew is focused on Haye

At 6’ 3” tall and hard as nails, you suspect Bellew could do a job for Everton at the heart of their defence.

However, the Liverpudlian, who successfully defended his WBC cruiserweight title against BJ Flores in October and then called out Haye, is fully focused on his next fight.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

To suggest that Bellew and Haye don’t see eye-to-eye would be an understatement. There appears to be genuine dislike between the two fighters, as we saw at their press conference back in November.

And this week, Bellew claimed he’ll be the “most valuable heavyweight in the world” - other than the champions - if he knocks out Haye.

"Just the thought of beating him motivates me every day, the thought of beating someone who is recognised as the best cruiserweight this country has ever seen, a former heavyweight champion of the world," he told Sky Sports.

"I knock 'Sideshow Bob' out, I then become the most valuable heavyweight in the world, outside of the champions, and that is what is driving me each and every day."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

