When Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool is up, he would love to leave the club in a position where it can challenge for the brightest talents in the world.

At the minute, the Reds are some way behind the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in terms of desirability.

And in the Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all have the wealth to beat Liverpool to the best players.

The Anfield club are more used to selling their stars instead of adding to them. Luis Suarez left for Barcelona in 2014; Raheem Sterling thought he was making a step up when he signed for Manchester City two years ago.

But Liverpool are heading in the right direction under Klopp. Two finals last year; third in the league at the moment. They’re on an upward trajectory, that’s for sure.

Coutinho

If Liverpool continue to make progress, even Philippe Coutinho could be convinced to stick around.

The Brazilian maestro’s wonderful efforts won’t have escaped the notice of Europe’s big boys. Even Xavi is a fan.

"Coutinho is a player I have always thought is special - but under Klopp he has gone up another level," Xavi told Goal.

"On form there are not any better midfield players in Europe."

Barca move could happen

Coutinho definitely wouldn’t look out of place at the Camp Nou, where he would reunite with Luis Suarez and Brazil teammate Neymar.

And, as much as Liverpool fans won’t want to hear it, it’s not entirely implausible. Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic both face uncertain futures, while Barcelona need someone to replace Andres Iniesta when the 32-year-old moves on.

Pique would welcome Coutinho

Coutinho’s arrival would certainly please Gerard Pique, who was asked if he thinks Barca should move for the talented playmaker during a Facebook Live.

“That’s Robert Fernandez’s area, as sporting director, but obviously if the best players come we received them with our arms open,” Pique replied, via Sport.



“But it’s other people who are in charge of the needs of the team.”

It’s why Liverpool must continue to improve until they are contending for the biggest trophies. Suarez left after Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title in 2013-14, and Coutinho could very easily do the same.

