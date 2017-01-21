Pep Guardiola’s move to Manchester City hasn’t been the fairytale of success and silverware that many expected it to be.

The Spanish manager has far from flopped in charge of the Citizens yet his side face an uphill struggle to make the top four, never mind win the title. Furthermore, he seems utterly bewildered as what his best XI actually is.

One man who thinks he can help though is Sol Campbell and – yes – you did read that correctly. In fact, the Arsenal legend believes that he could greatly aid one particular player in City’s swollen squad.

Spotted form

Arguably Guardiola’s biggest issue at City has been his defence. The ex-Barcelona boss has played around with his back four on numerous occasions with evident, detrimental consequences.

The 3-1 loss to Chelsea, 4-2 capitulation at Leicester City and 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton exemplify this fact.

Of the 10 defenders at Guardiola’s disposal though, John Stones has been the most frequented member. Despite coming in at just 23-years-old, the Englishman has already racked up 23 appearances at the Etihad Stadium.

Mistakes have been rife, however. Catastrophic back passes against Southampton and Leicester saw Nathan Redmond and Jamie Vardy respectively find the net at his expense.

Furthermore, just last week, his feeble clearance allowed Ademola Lookman to zip home a fourth for Everton.

On the whole, Stones has been steady this season, yet it is these aforementioned errors that have marred his City spell thus far. After all, displays of good marking and tackling will always be overshadowed by goal-provoking mistakes.

Campbell influence

Just how can the 23-year-old cut out these moments of madness and kick on under Guardiola then? Via the medium of Campbell, apparently.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the retired centre-back expressed his desire to help Guardiola and his quest to shore up Stones. Besides, sometimes the ball just needs lumping in the stands and not dribbled through three players.

Campbell explained: “Let me get up to Manchester City and help Stones out, turn it around for him.

“I could probably turn around Stones in a couple of months. He’s made mistakes because he’s doing too much. It’s all about recognising that. If that’s the way I get in to start off, that’s what I want to do. I’d love to do that.

“Stones needs teaching. Okay, he cost £50million but that’s not his fault – he needs someone to go through motions and scenarios and battles with him.”

Unfortunately for Campbell, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll get the chance to work under Guardiola or any time soon at least. That being said, Stones could take a lot from a man who marshaled the defence of the ‘Invincibles’.

His manager may not like it, but there’s nothing wrong with a good old hoof every now and then.

Do you think John Stones will go onto be a success at Manchester City? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

