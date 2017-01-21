The date March 4 will go down in history of boxing as one of the remarkable days in the sport as two giants in David Haye and Tony Bellew face-off in an all-Brit clash.

The highly anticipated event will take place at the O2 Arena in London with a global audience witnessing the fight.

Both boxers are on course with their preparations as the day of the heated encounter approaches, with less than two months to go now.

Haye admitted that his training is well in motion and he is all geared up for the challenge ready to take on his rival, while claiming to be surprised with experts giving Bellew any chance of winning.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 36-year-old said: “His [Bellew] biggest strength is that he can somehow talk his way into a fight like this.

“That he can somehow convince people that he has got a chance to beat me. In my eyes, I don't see how people can give him a chance.

“He is so basic, so static.”

The Hayemaker wants the fight to last for at least three rounds, only to provide entertainment for the audience, as he is confident of the victory against his bitter counterpart.

“I hope he is way better than I give him credit for. I'd love for this fight to go three, four, five rounds maybe and give some entertainment.”

He believes his experience in the heavyweight category gives him the edge, whereas Bellew would find it tough in the new scenario.

“I have been competing at heavyweight for nearly nine years and I am used to fighting a lot bigger guys.

“This is a real treat for me, I am fighting a guy the same size, and I am going to take it with both hands.”

The Liverpudlian has had a constant feud with Haye over the last few years and has promoted himself from cruiserweight to heavyweight for the upcoming bout.

Bellew was also at loggerheads with the former heavyweight champion as the duo had to be separated after a heated exchange during the official announcement of the fight last November.

Haye disclosed that there is not any possibility of the relationship improving as the two cannot stand each other.

He added: “I really don't like being in this guy's presence. He is a bully - he is a typical bully.

“If you look at the other guys he has fought, he always tries to get in their face and tries to intimidate people.

“I don't like bullies so, as soon as he gets in my face, I react, I retaliate.

Haye warned the officials that they should be alarmed regarding the antics of the 30-year-old and calls for maintaining a space for all events leading to the fight to be a calm affair.

“I just hope there is a nice distance between us before the first bell.

“For the weigh-in and the next press conference, we need to make sure there is plenty of distance.

“I could feel he wanted to go for me and, if he does, I can't guarantee I am not going to smash him up before the first bell on March 4.

The London-born ace is of the opinion that squaring off against bigger oppositions in the past gives him the advantage, as he aims to continue his dominating record of knockout wins.

“It is a fight I am really looking forward to.

“I have got an exciting style, I have knocked out 26 of my 28 victories.

“Punching power is what I bring in abundance and he's got an exciting style at cruiserweight, but I don't think he's going to be able to bring the firepower to get into the middle stages of this fight.

“I am looking at doing a real serious number on this guy. He has got such a big mouth and he is so annoying that I can't wait to get rid of him.”

The fight in early March will mark as the end of the prolonged dispute between the two that has been going on for quite a while as the boxing faithful keenly monitor the showdown with ‘The Bomber’ and ‘The Hayemaker’ on opposition corners on D-Day.

