When news emerged of Dimitri Payet's strike at West Ham, you can bet Arsenal fans were keen for Arsene Wenger to make a January move.

The mercurial Frenchman is a phenomenal talent and would be an upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Burnley, Wenger ruled out a move for his countryman.

Article continues below

"I don't need Payet because we have so many creative players," he said. "I rate Payet as a player, of course, but it's not an area where we are looking for some players.

"No. We have many players offensively who can play in this position. You are interested by the quality of the player but there needs to be a need as well, and we have no need in this domain."

Article continues below

Not what fans wanted to hear, but never fear, because Thierry Henry believes Arsenal have a player capable of becoming 'the next Payet'.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Henry was asked whether he would take Payet at the Emirates Stadium but, like Wenger, insisted the West Ham bad boy isn't needed.

And the player he believes could be just as good? Alex Iwobi, of course.

"I don't think Arsenal need a player like Payet at the moment," he said, per Goal. "They have Iwobi who could be like Payet in a few years' time, he has been good for Arsenal playing through the middle.

"Iwobi needs games to fulfil his potential and signing a player like Payet could limit his playing time, and it could spell doom for his development."

Henry is certainly on to something. Since bursting onto the scene in 2015, Iwobi has gone from strength to strength and become an integral member of Arsenal's squad.

The 20-year-old has much to improve - his finishing leaves a lot to be desired - but early signs suggest he has a huge future in north London.

Two goals and three assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season might not seem much, but Iwobi offers a lot going forward with his pace, skill and creativity.

Even Mesut Ozil is a big fan of Iwobi, though the German believes he is more of mixture between Jay-Jay Okocha and Edgar Davids.

He told Arsenal Player last October: "He reminds me of his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha. He was a player I loved watching. Alex reminds me of a mixture of him and Edgar Davids.

"He's really strong on the ball, also defensively, but he's good in front of goal too.

"He knows exactly what he can do. He isn't scared and doesn't hide on the pitch. He just wants to have fun playing football and that really shows on the pitch, and also in training."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms