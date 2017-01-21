How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Schweinsteiger enjoyed Nadal vs Zverev.

Bastian Schweinsteiger sends message to Alexander Zverev after Rafael Nadal defeat

Football News
Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after overcoming Alexander Zverev in five sets.

The Spaniard came through 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in a contest that lasted four hours and six minutes.

Nadal, who won the tournament in 2009, will take on Gael Monfils after knocking out the talented 19-year-old.

Zverev is touted as a potential superstar. Indeed, he defeated Roger Federer at the Hopman Cup at the start of the month.

And Nadal knows that this was a big win. He reserved special praise for the German after their fierce battle.

"Everybody knows how good Alexander is, he's the future of our sport and the present too," Nadal said, via the Daily Mail.

"Today was a great battle, I am very happy to be through. It was an important result for me as I've lost my last couple of matches in the fifth."

Schweinsteiger's positive message

Zverev’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed around the world. Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger even found time to send his compatriot a message ahead of today’s meeting with Stoke City.

“Great start into the day here in Stoke,” Schweinsteiger wrote. “Incredible performance by Zverev and win by Nadal.

“All the best for your future Alex.”

Praise from a World Cup winner. Not bad.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Zverev: Plenty of positives

Despite the defeat, Zverev believes he learned a lot from his match against Nadal.

"I'm disappointed but I know that this was a great match, That was a great fight. There's a lot of positives in this match," Zverev said.

"I think he's probably one of the fittest tennis players in the history of the game. Obviously I wanted to win. I could have won. It's disappointing."

There’s no question we’ll be hearing his name a lot in the future.

Is Zverev a future Grand Slam winner? Let us know in the comments section below!

