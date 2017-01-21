Gary Neville’s four-month spell as Valencia’s head coach was an unmitigated disaster, but it’s a genuine shame that the former Manchester United captain appears to have been scared off coaching following his traumatic experience in La Liga.

"I always say 'never say never' because my love of football is too great, but I genuinely believe it will be very difficult for me to go back into coaching because of my commitment now to so many different things," Neville told Sky Sports back in September.

"I can't go back into coaching now in the short term - the next five years - and the reality of it is I don't want to.

"It could be that I'm no longer ever a coach in football but that's not a loss. Some people might think it is, but the fact of the matter is it's not to me."

Neville was always up against it at Valencia, a club that has been heading in the wrong direction for some time now.

Neville's main problem: He didn't speak Spanish

The obvious problem was that he didn’t speak Spanish. Neville is a fantastic communicator - as he’s demonstrated throughout his career with Sky Sports - and not being able to get his messages across without the aid of a translator undoubtedly made his job extremely difficult, if not impossible.

This was Neville’s first job as a head coach and the notoriously demanding Valencia supporters were never going to allow him time to get it right.

And so he was dismissed, with a disappointing 35 per cent percentage, back at the end of March.

Jamie Carragher, who admits he took the safe option by sticking to the TV studio post-retirement, has mocked his fellow Sky Sports colleague on numerous occasions since Neville returned to England.

Carragher mocks Neville's spell at Valencia

And the former Liverpool defender couldn’t resist having another cheap dig at his mate following Steven Gerrard’s appointment as academy coach at Anfield.

Carragher tweeted: “Great news & good luck Stevie because this coaching lark isn't easy ask Neville!”.

Neville's comeback was brilliant

Neville, though, produced a quite brilliant comeback.

“I would have the same language problems with the Liverpool academy as I did in Valencia,” the former England coach replied.

Wonder if Gerrard sees the funny side

We’re not sure whether or not Gerrard would have appreciated the joke at the expense of Liverpudlians.

Check out his reaction to Neil Warnock’s ‘joke’ - we’re not sure it was funny enough to be clarified as a joke - the other night…

