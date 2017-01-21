As far as goalkeeping is concerned, Gianluigi Donnarumma is nothing short of a phenomenon.

Most goalkeepers don’t establish themselves as number ones, never mind one of the best in the world, until at least their mid-twenties. AC Milan’s shot stopper however, has decided to achieve all that at the grand old age of 17.

That being said, the Italian is still learning his trade and studying some of the greatest number ones in the game today. Donnarumma, in light of this, even named the goalkeeper from which he draws the most inspiration.

Meteoric rise

In today’s game, young players are being shown less and less faith.

Therefore, when AC Milan decided to blood a 16-year-old goalkeeper in Serie A without a minute of first team football beforehand, it looked a strange decision at best. In actual fact, it was a masterstroke.

Since that astonishing day on October 25, 2015, Donnarumma has gone onto amass an incredible 52 appearances for the club. Given that Milan are seven-time European champions, this is far from a mean feat.

The youngster has made his senior Italy debut since and has garnered two caps with a view to becoming Gli Azzurri’s number one.

Donnarumma has also established himself as prolific penalty stopper. In fact, he has saved all three of the spot kicks he has faced in Serie A.

Perhaps the only annoyance for the ‘keeper would prove AC Milan’s performances over the past few years.

The San Siro-based side currently sit in fifth place and without a realistic chance of reeling in the big hitters of Juventus and AS Roma. Moreover, last year’s Supercoppa Italiana proves Donnarumma’s only taste of silverware thus far.

Insipartion

The 17-year-old potentially has two decades to improve upon his game though, so he can have few qualms about his career so far. After all, it is simply the stuff of dreams.

As per the man himself though, Manuel Neuer deserves a fair amount of credit. The Bayern Munich shot stopper proves the man from which Donnarumma has drawn a great deal of inspiration and hopes to emulate.

Speaking to Milan TV, the Italian explained: “I have done better than last year with the ball at my feet, working hard on that in training. When the opponent runs at me, I can sometimes dribble away. Being good with your feet is important in modern football.

“I try to imitate Manuel Neuer, who practically acts as the fifth defender when starting moves.”

Why many would expect Gianluigi Buffon to be the obvious choice, the Milan starlet seems drawn to the idea of a sweeper keeper. Besides, the growing prevalence of such a style indicates its importance in the modern game.

For all of Buffon’s trophies, saves and legendary status, he simply can’t match Neuer for gung-ho bursts from goal.

Either way however, Donnarumma would be attempting to emulate two of the best goalkeepers in the world. Milan fans certainly won’t be fussed, as long as the acrobatic saves and shot stopping antics don’t wane anytime soon.

