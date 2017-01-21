The official announcement of the England squad for the Six Nations caused a stir as head coach Eddie Jones named injury stricken Dylan Hartley as the captain of the side.

Hartley has been nursing an injury lately and has not featured in a game for the last eight weeks.

Despite his present condition, Jones believes him to be the ideal candidate to lead the team.

Article continues below

However, the Australian explained his stance by stating there is a scarcity of players who could be potential leaders in the squad.

Daily Mirror quoted the 56-year-old saying: “How many potential captains do we have in this squad? Not many.

Article continues below

“Young people today don’t like calling other people out. Dylan is very unusual in that respect. It’s an issue we need to deal with."

He is of the opinion that a dearth in leadership qualities could be a hindrance in future and gave an insight of the current scenario, with the Northampton Saints hooker being an exception.

“We need to get eight or nine guys who are consistently leaders, and we don't have that at the moment.

“I think it's a reality of the way society is. Nowadays guys don't go to university, they don't go out and work, they are in more sheltered environments such as academies.”

The statement came as a huge surprise as England have won 14 consecutive matches and are only behind New Zealand, rising to number two in world rankings.

Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell, and Mike Brown are players who were designated as vice-captains during this winning period and they are rated highly by their coach.

Yet, Jones was critical of them, further clarifying himself for the shrewd assessment.

Speaking about Maro Itoje, Jones bluntly said: “I see him as an important player in the team… I’ll leave it at that."

He continued: “Owen Farrell is the guy who could be the next captain but he needs to have support - and we don’t have the support mechanism at the moment for Owen to be captain.”

It could be a masterstroke by the Tasmanian to not let the squad be complacent after 15 months without a defeat, because, according to him, it is highly risky as they might be lazy and vulnerable which may lead to drastic outcomes in future.

Jones named uncapped trio Mike Williams, Nathan Catt, and Alex Lozowski and also recalled Joe Marler and James Haskell, with one having a fractured leg while the other have not played much rugby in recent months.

The Aussie coach concluded by confessing that by the hatred towards the national side, the rivals are only engaging to forge a “siege mentality”, the intensity of which he was initially unaware of.

“I'm an Australian. So I didn't realise how intense it was.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms