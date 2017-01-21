How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli hits out at Bastia fans after vile racial abuse

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been a long time coming, but Mario Balotelli has finally rediscovered the form that once saw him regarded as one of Europe's hottest talents.

Since joining Ligue 1's Nice from Liverpool last summer, the Italian has been firing on all cylinders and scored eight goals in 10 league appearances thus far.

His goalscoring exploits have steered Nice to top of the table, though they're only one point above Monaco - who have a game in hand - after Friday night's 1-1 draw away to Bastia.

Article continues below

Balotelli played a full 90 minutes at the Armand Cesari and while he failed to get on the scoresheet, he still made headlines the morning after.

That's because, according to the 26-year-old, he was racially abused by Bastia fans.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

In an anger-filled Instagram post on Saturday morning, Balotelli explained how the home supporters aimed racist chants at him throughout the game and described them as "horrible".

He also vented his frustration at French authorities, who have so far done nothing in response to the vile treatment Balotelli received.

BALOTELLI FURIOUS

He wrote: "Yesterday the result against Bastia was right. We will work more and try to get our objective. The referee was good too. But I have a question for French people.

"Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises 'uh uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing?

"So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia?

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-DIJON

"Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE."

In case you aren't fluent in Italian or French, "vergogna davvero" and "une vraie honte" translate to "a real shame" - which is absolutely right.

Racism has no place in football and French authorities should now take drastic measures to stamp it out i.e. ban those Bastia supporters who abused Balotelli.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Mario Balotelli
Italy Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again