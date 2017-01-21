It's been a long time coming, but Mario Balotelli has finally rediscovered the form that once saw him regarded as one of Europe's hottest talents.

Since joining Ligue 1's Nice from Liverpool last summer, the Italian has been firing on all cylinders and scored eight goals in 10 league appearances thus far.

His goalscoring exploits have steered Nice to top of the table, though they're only one point above Monaco - who have a game in hand - after Friday night's 1-1 draw away to Bastia.

Balotelli played a full 90 minutes at the Armand Cesari and while he failed to get on the scoresheet, he still made headlines the morning after.

That's because, according to the 26-year-old, he was racially abused by Bastia fans.

In an anger-filled Instagram post on Saturday morning, Balotelli explained how the home supporters aimed racist chants at him throughout the game and described them as "horrible".

He also vented his frustration at French authorities, who have so far done nothing in response to the vile treatment Balotelli received.

BALOTELLI FURIOUS

He wrote: "Yesterday the result against Bastia was right. We will work more and try to get our objective. The referee was good too. But I have a question for French people.

"Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises 'uh uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing?

"So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia?

"Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE."

In case you aren't fluent in Italian or French, "vergogna davvero" and "une vraie honte" translate to "a real shame" - which is absolutely right.

Racism has no place in football and French authorities should now take drastic measures to stamp it out i.e. ban those Bastia supporters who abused Balotelli.

