Tevez has named the club Messi could sign for.

Carlos Tevez: There's only one club Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona for

The rumours that Manchester City are confident of signing Lionel Messi are, let’s face it, far-fetched.

As if Messi would really swap a team that targets multiple trophies every season to one that is currently fifth in the Premier League.

The Argentinian has played for Barcelona since he was 13-years-old. Why now, at the age of 29, would he up sticks to a different country, where Pep Guardiola is living proof that being great at the Camp Nou doesn’t always equate to success at City?

The Citizens may be interested, yes, but they shouldn’t be confident of luring Messi away.

His father, Jorge, dealt those monitoring his situation in Spain a blow by confirming a new contract is in the offing.

“There is no danger Messi will leave Barcelona,” Jorge Messi said, via The Sun.

“Negotiations have been underway for a few days now. We are only dealing with only talking to [club president Josep] Bartomeu. No one else.

"There is already a date set for when the deal will be sorted."

Tevez: There's one club that could entice Messi

Messi’s international teammate, Carlos Tevez, also believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will commit his future to Barcelona. In Tevez’s opinion, there’s only one club that could entice the little magician to leave Catalonia, and it’s the club where it all began.

Messi started out his career playing for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. He left for Barca in 2001, but Tevez believes he could return one day.

"The renewal for him, it is not a matter of money, it's more about what his heart tells him,” Tevez said, via Goal.

"It's difficult to have a long relationship such as the one Barcelona and Messi have had, and I don't think he will leave.

"The day he does, I think he it will only be so he can go home to join Newell's Old Boys - but it's a personal decision for him."

Video: Messi playing for Newell's

Messi: I want to return to Newell's

Tevez was simply reaffirming what Messi revealed last year. In an interview with Telefe’s Polemica en el Bar, he confirmed his intentions to return to his boyhood club.

"I would love to [return]," Messi said, via ESPN. "It is something I have kept an eye on because it was my dream as a child.

"Obviously my life started to change and went another way, but I have no regrets.

"It's something I have kept an eye on. I want to play in Argentine football and Newell's, where I grew up."

From Newell’s to Barcelona and back again. There’s something charming about that career path.

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: First Leg

When will Leo Messi leave Barcelona? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

