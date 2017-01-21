How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Andre Agassi backs Novak Djokovic to bounce back after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic endured a shock end to his Australian Open following defeat to the world number 117 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. 

The six-time Australian Open champion and world number two lost the first set tie-break 10-8, and then went on to win the second and third sets, before finally succumbing to the big-serving Uzbek in the fourth and final set. 

Djokovic's exit has lead some to question the twelve-time Grand Slam champion's motivation, following a second early exit within a year.

Furthermore, Djokovic lost his world number one ranking to Britain's Andy Murray, despite initially winning both the Australian and French Open at the beginning of 2016. 

Although, Agassi believes the former world number one will bounce back quickly following the defeat, expressing it will not be long before the Serb is once again challenging late into the second weeks of Grand Slams later in the season. 

"I've celebrated Novak's accomplishments to the point of predicting he's going to win everything and the truth is it's always a surprise when he loses," Agassi said via a video call from Las Vegas

"There is no reason in the world why he can't turn it around, in my opinion (Djokovic) is one of the greats of all time so I give him a high chance of coming back in a hurry."

Turning his attention to Britain's best hope for the Australian Open, Agassi believed that Murray has still not yet reached his maximum potential. 

"I've always talked about Andy as a person that has never really realised his maximum potential.

ATP Qatar Open

"He's so good at certain things it almost makes him a bit indecisive." Agassi continued, "If he actually minimised his defensive skills by just five percent he might actually be a better player." 

Nevertheless, Agassi believes Murray is only going to get better.

"My expectation is he is only going to get better. It looks like he's strong. It looks like he's fit. It looks like he knows how to invest in himself."

We will have to wait and see whether Murray can be victorious Down Under as there are still the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga all just as hungry to get their hands on the trophy down in Melbourne. 

