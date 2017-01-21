Roberto Firmino scored two goals for Liverpool against Swansea City this afternoon but was unable to prevent his side slumping to a 3-2 defeat.

The Swans took a shock 2-0 lead thanks to Fernando Llorente’s brace early in the second half, before Firmino levelled things up with goals in the 55th and 69th minutes.

However, Gylfi Sigurdsson’s goal in the 74th minute secured a shock victory for Paul Clement’s side, who began the afternoon rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Arguably the best goal of the game, however, was Firmino’s second.

The Brazilian took an excellent touch inside the box before lashing the ball was his left foot past Lukasz Fabianski.

Griezmann reacts to Firmino's second goal

The goal not only delighted Liverpool fans, it also impressed one of the world’s best footballers.

In the second after his goal, Antoine Griezmann - the Atletico Madrid and French forward - gave his thoughts on Twitter.

We can’t disagree with that, Antoine.

Liverpool fans got pretty excited by the tweet

And the French forward’s tweet got Liverpool fans very excited…

Griezmann likes tweeting about Liverpool goals...

This isn’t the first time that Griezmann has reacted to a Liverpool goal on Twitter.

Back in September, he tweeted the following after Daniel Sturridge set up Sadio Mane with a backheel against Leicester City.

