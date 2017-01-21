How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Marsh in action against the Hurricanes.

Video: Bowler takes brilliant wicket during Big Bash League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier today saw the Perth Scorchers take on the Hobart Hurricanes in a game which saw the former overcome the latter by seven wickets with 37 balls to spare.

The Scorchers needed a big win in order for them to leapfrog the Heat into the semi-final of Big Bash.

Shaun Marsh ensured that this was the case, hitting 57 of 34 deliveries and leading his side into the final of the competition.

Article continues below

Marsh, following his impressive batting performance, said:“I’ve been hitting the ball well in the nets the last week or so and (coach) Justin Langer said to me ‘just go out there and hit the ball well."

Despite the loss, there was a moment of brilliance from Hurricane spinner Clive Rose, who in the second over snatched an excellent reaction catch to make the score 12/1.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

Kurt Angle names who is the greatest wrestler in WWE history

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

AJ Styles robbed at WWE live event - the contents of his bag are unbelievable

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

Despite this, however, Marsh came in and his quick fire half century, not only cruised the Scorchers to victory, but also meant they went above the Heat and into the semi final.

Marsh's performance was not the only highlight for Perth as Mitchell Johnson, the former Australian paceman, and Tim Bresnan, recorded figures of 2-15 and 2-20 respectively from there four overs.

The result means that the Perth Scorchers will host the semi final against the Sydney Sixers.

You can see the incredible catch in the video below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again