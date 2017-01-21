Earlier today saw the Perth Scorchers take on the Hobart Hurricanes in a game which saw the former overcome the latter by seven wickets with 37 balls to spare.

The Scorchers needed a big win in order for them to leapfrog the Heat into the semi-final of Big Bash.

Shaun Marsh ensured that this was the case, hitting 57 of 34 deliveries and leading his side into the final of the competition.

Marsh, following his impressive batting performance, said:“I’ve been hitting the ball well in the nets the last week or so and (coach) Justin Langer said to me ‘just go out there and hit the ball well."

Despite the loss, there was a moment of brilliance from Hurricane spinner Clive Rose, who in the second over snatched an excellent reaction catch to make the score 12/1.

Despite this, however, Marsh came in and his quick fire half century, not only cruised the Scorchers to victory, but also meant they went above the Heat and into the semi final.

Marsh's performance was not the only highlight for Perth as Mitchell Johnson, the former Australian paceman, and Tim Bresnan, recorded figures of 2-15 and 2-20 respectively from there four overs.

The result means that the Perth Scorchers will host the semi final against the Sydney Sixers.

