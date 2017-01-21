How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roberto Firmino.

Georginio Wijnaldum produces stunning assist for Firmino's goal vs Swansea

Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City... What a game.

They say football is a game of two halves and that sentiment couldn't have been more true at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, with all the action coming in the second half.

The first 45 minutes lacked intensity, with Liverpool dominating possession but struggling to carve open Swansea's usually leaky defence.

After half-time, though, the floodgates opened.

Fernando Llorente's four-minute brace gave the away side a shock 2-0 lead before Roberto Firmino scored two goals of his own to level the scores.

However, five minutes after Liverpool's equaliser and Swansea went back in front through Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Icelandic midfielder slotting past Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool frantically searched for an equaliser thereafter but, try as they might, they were unable to salvage a point, despite hitting the woodwork with four minutes remaining.

But while Swansea left Merseyside with all three points, it was the home side who produced the game's most noteable moment of magic.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

With Liverpool 2-1 down, Georginio Wijnaldum and Firmino combined emphatically to make it 2-2, the latter scoring a wonder goal inside the 18-yard box.

It was Firmino who stole the limelight for his effort, but Wijnaldum must be credited for his sensational assist.

In the video below, the Dutchman produced a sublime touch while in mid-air to bring the ball down and then provide an inch-perfect cross for his teammate.

You might say Wijnaldum's assist was as good as the goal itself, even if there was a question of hand ball.

Defeat against Swansea means Liverpool remain third in the Premier League but are in real danger of losing momentum in the title race.

Victory over Burnley on Sunday would see Arsenal leapfrog them, while Chelsea and Tottenham can move further ahead at the summit with wins over Hull City and Manchester City respectively.

