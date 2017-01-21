Liverpool fans troll Trevor Francis after his James Milner commentary mistake

Well, that was fun, wasn’t it?

Swansea’s 3-2 win over Liverpool will almost certainly be first up on this evening’s Match of the Day.

Yet nobody would have thought that when the team’s went in goalless at half-time. To say the first 45 minutes were dire would be an understatement.

Presumably, actor Will Ferrell, in attendance at Anfield, came into both dressing rooms at half-time to ask the players to spice it up a bit because the second half was electric.

Fernando Llorente scored twice in four minutes to give the Swans a 2-0 lead.

Then it was Roberto Firmino’s turn to score a brace. He levelled the contest with 20 minutes to go.

From there, it seemed inevitable that Liverpool would go on to pick up all three points. The home crowd was up and Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Adam Lallana were all on the pitch.

But it was Swansea who scored the next, and final, goal of the game, Gylfi Sigurdsson tucking the ball into the corner after Tom Carroll’s mazy run.

Unpredictable

The Welsh team had lost 12 of their last 17 games before today. If further evidence of the Premier League’s unpredictability was needed, we certainly got it.

To be honest, the game was a disappointment for Liverpool fans the moment BT Sport commentator Trevor Francis spoke about James Milner.

Francis' blunder

Francis, clearly impressed by the 31-year-old’s efforts, claimed Milner could do a job for the England national team.

Here’s a reason why Milner hasn’t been seen in an England shirt since June 11, 2016: he’s retired from international football.

Clearly Francis didn’t know this, for he asked why the ex-Man City man hadn’t appeared for the Three Lions. His blunder didn’t escape the notice of fans on Twitter, who wasted no time in trolling the 62-year-old.

Milner: I'm just taking up a spot

Milner, who received 61 England caps, retired in August after realising he wasn’t viewed as a difference-maker.

“With the good young players that we have coming through, it is pointless me taking up a spot just because I am reliable,” Milner said, per the Daily Mail.

