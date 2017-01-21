How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool fans hit out at two players following 3-2 defeat to Swansea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool vs. Swansea felt like a home banker before a ball was kicked this afternoon but the result adds further weight to the argument that the Premier League is the most unpredictable league in the world.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Fernando Llorente stunned the Reds, who levelled the scored up thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino in the 55th and 69th minutes.

But just when it looked like Liverpool would snatch a late winner, it was the visitors who took all three points thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s strike with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Article continues below

All three goals, Jurgen Klopp will feel, were soft and should have been avoided.

Llorente’s first goal was a toe-poke inside the six-yard box following a corner, while the Spanish striker netted his second from a wonderful Tom Carroll cross.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

The third goal was the result of some calamitous defending in the Liverpool back-line.

And the Reds’ faithful on Twitter were fuming with two players in particular.

Liverpool fans tear into Mignolet

The first was Simon Mignolet.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SWANSEA

The Belgium international didn’t cover himself in glory for either of Llorente’s goals and arguably could have done more to prevent Sigurdsson’s winner.

And Klavan

And the second player they were angered by, because of his involvement in the third goal, was summer signing Ragnar Klavan.

Ouch.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Simon Mignolet
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again