Liverpool vs. Swansea felt like a home banker before a ball was kicked this afternoon but the result adds further weight to the argument that the Premier League is the most unpredictable league in the world.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Fernando Llorente stunned the Reds, who levelled the scored up thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino in the 55th and 69th minutes.

But just when it looked like Liverpool would snatch a late winner, it was the visitors who took all three points thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s strike with 15 minutes left on the clock.

All three goals, Jurgen Klopp will feel, were soft and should have been avoided.

Llorente’s first goal was a toe-poke inside the six-yard box following a corner, while the Spanish striker netted his second from a wonderful Tom Carroll cross.

The third goal was the result of some calamitous defending in the Liverpool back-line.

And the Reds’ faithful on Twitter were fuming with two players in particular.

Liverpool fans tear into Mignolet

The first was Simon Mignolet.

The Belgium international didn’t cover himself in glory for either of Llorente’s goals and arguably could have done more to prevent Sigurdsson’s winner.

And Klavan

And the second player they were angered by, because of his involvement in the third goal, was summer signing Ragnar Klavan.

Ouch.

