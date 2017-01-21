How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jenson Button believes it's a big ask to beat Mercedes next season

Jenson Button has expressed his concerns about the strength of the Mercedes team ahead of the new Formula 1 season, particularly with the introduction of the new rules in the sport.

Button, speaking at the Race of Champions in Miami, believes that with the new regulations on drag, that will come into play this season, will benefit Mercedes more than other teams due to the high levels of power in their cars.

The Brit said: “For anyone to catch Mercedes is a big ask, it really is.

"They’ve been so strong the last three years. Nobody knows with completely different regulations.

“With the way the regulations are now, there’s a lot more drag. So you need massive amounts of power, which Mercedes seems to have. I think if anyone challenges them, then they’ll have done a great job over this winter."

Button, now retired from driving, has taken up an ambassadorial role for McLaren ahead of the 2017 season, and believes these new regulations may end the continuous predictability of recent years. 

Button notes the lack of competition in Formula 1 over the last few years has meant the sport has suffered slightly, however, these new regulations may change that. 

“We all want a positive season, it’s important for F1 to have many teams fighting at the front,” he said.

“We definitely need that after the last three years."

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

He went on to say that the new regulations are very positive for the sport and will help other teams, despite admitting it will be difficult to beat Hamilton and Bottas in the Mercedes cars.

"We’ve got to hope that this is the start of great things for Formula 1 in the future.”

Finally, Button admitted he has not had too much involvement so far with McLaren.

"Hopefully McLaren has made a good step forward, but I haven’t had a lot of involvement with the team so I don’t know where they stand.”

We will have to see whether Button is right and the Mercedes team prove to have too much power for the rest and retain their world champion crown. 

Formula 1

