Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Aaron Rodgers is on one of the best stretches that a quarterback has ever had in the history of the NFL.

In the process, the Green Bay Packers have won eight games in a row and find themselves in the NFC Championship game.

However, a recent development might present a bit of a roadblock for him and his team.

When speaking to reporters during his final news conference before Sunday’s big game, Rodgers revealed that he caught an illness that made its way around the team during the week.

However, the standout quarterback downplayed the situation.

"We'll be OK," Rodgers proclaimed. "It's kind of going around. I know Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. So we're all ... we're going to be OK and deal with it.”

The obvious comparison to make crosses over to the NBA, when Michael Jordan turned in a 38-point performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals while battling the flu.

However, the Packers star doesn’t want to make that connection.

Rodgers is sick. His receivers are banged up. His team is the underdog for Sunday’s game.

However, this is exactly where the quarterback wants to be.

“I like the challenge. I like when the odds are stacked against you, when the expectations are low for certain circumstances or games, I’ve just always enjoyed that role,” Rodgers told reporters on Friday.

He continued, “Now, around here we haven’t been the underdog too many times, but we are this week, and we’re going into a tough environment, and there’s expectation outside of the building that they’re going to win.”

As for the outcome? Rodgers is confident.

“I like our role and I like our chances.”

The Packers quarterback has been nothing short of remarkable this postseason, going 53-for-83 passing for 717 yards, six touchdowns and an interception for a 110.4 rating in wins over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

We will see if the flu plays a role in his performance on Sunday in what might turn into a shootout between two high-powered offenses.

