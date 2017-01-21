Following Conor McGregor's victory over Eddie Alvarez, he has continually called out boxings pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather as his next fight.

However, recently Manny Pacquiao has called out Notorious, believing that he deserves a shot at fighting the UFC lightweight champion, who has recently acquired his boxing licence.

Pacquiao has won his last two fights since coming out of retirement following his defeat to Mayweather in May 2015. Although, Pacquiao will only face the Irishman in the boxing ring and not the octagon.

Pacquiao's last two victories have come against Timothy Bradley by unanimous decision, and he recaptured the WBO welterweight title after victory over Jessie Vargas.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Pacquiao states: “In boxing? In boxing (I would fight McGregor) but not in the UFC, just boxing."

Nevertheless, Pacquiao will only fight McGregor in the ring, due to having no experience in the UFC.

“I didn’t see footage of Conor sparring, but if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

Whether the fight between McGregor and Mayweather will actually happen, many remain skeptical, however, it is fair to say that if McGregor fights either Mayweather or Pacquiao, it will be difficult to see him coming out victorious.

No doubt the Irishman will issue a response to Pacquiao in the near future, as he is not one to let someone else have the last word.

