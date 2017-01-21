How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Liverpool’s title hopes took a damning blow after they were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City at Anfield.

The result adds to the Reds’ miserable record this season against teams that they should be beating. Their three league defeats have all come against teams in the bottom half of the table - Burnley, Bournemouth and Swansea.

For a team hoping to win the Premier League, that is just not going to cut it.

Liverpool will fall 10 points behind leaders Chelsea if the Blues beat Hull City at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. It’s no wonder Steven Gerrard thinks their hopes are fading.

"A 10 point gap and if Chelsea win tomorrow, it's looking very difficult,” Gerrard said, per the Mirror.

"That dressing room will be stunned, you could tell by Jurgen Klopp's face. It's a big shock today because I'm sure they saw this as a three point game."

Swansea had lost six of their previous seven matches before today. They were there for the taking.

Neville trolled Carragher

Few people probably enjoyed the Reds’ defeat more than Gary Neville. The ex-defender probably doesn’t mind who wins the title (if it’s not to be Manchester United, of course), just as long as it isn’t Liverpool.

And he rubbed it in to his Sky Sports colleague and former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher with a simple, one-word tweet at full-time.

Nothing too devastating, but just enough to hurt.

Carragher replied

Carragher quickly responded, claiming he would never pile onto Neville during a difficult period.

The irony, of course, being that Carragher repeatedly brings up Neville’s failed stint at Valencia.

They're always at it

Rarely a week goes by without Neville and Carragher having some banter on Twitter. Yesterday, after it was confirmed that Gerrard would become a coach at Liverpool’s academy, Carragher trolled Neville by bringing up his disastrous spell as Valencia manager as proof that coaching isn’t easy.

You can imagine that, as Liverpool and Man United battle to finish in the top four, the messages between the pair will start becoming a bit more malicious.

Who will finish higher: Liverpool or Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

