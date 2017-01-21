How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

WWE could have big plans lined up for him.

The current idea WWE are reportedly discussing for John Cena at WrestleMania

Football News
With all eyes focusing on the Royal Rumble event on January 29, fans are wondering which WWE star will be getting a championship match at WrestleMania 33.

So far, the WWE have done a good job of keeping things under wrap, that’s despite fans continuing to guess who the big winners may be on the night.

ROYAL RUMBLE TITLE MATCH

Another big match will see John Cena aim to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships – that’s if he can overcome AJ Styles, something many are expecting him to do.

That then raises the question as to what Cena’s plans could be in Orlando, especially after it was reported that Vince McMahon had nixed the original idea of him facing The Undertaker.

However, according to Ring Side News, WWE are currently discussing one huge idea for the Grandest Stage of Them All and it could see Samoa Joe challenge Cena on April 2.

SAMOA JOE

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Samoa Joe’s main roster call-up, and it’s pretty much a guarantee that the former NXT Champion will make his main roster debut at the Alamodome.

In fact, the continuous speculation has led to several odd makers listing Joe as one of the favourites to win the whole thing.

It makes complete sense, as he wouldn’t be assigned to a brand and is able to choose which championship he wants to chase.

It’s similar to what The Undertaker did a decade ago when he had a choice between Cena, Batista and Bobby Lashley, who were all the world champions at the time.

Plenty of reports have claimed that WWE are giving him a massive push in 2017, and it could start as early as next weekend.

If it’s the plan Vince goes ahead with, perhaps Joe can have a better year than AJ Styles did in 2016.

Would you be happy with Samoa Joe taking on John Cena at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

