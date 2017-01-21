How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michael Schumacher's former manager criticises his family for harsh reason

Sports fans worldwide want nothing more than to see Michael Schumacher make a full recovery from the skiing accident that nearly took his life three years ago.

While in the French Alps with his son on December 29, 2013, the Formula 1 legend took a tumble and hit his head on a rock, which cracked his helmet.

Doctors operated immediately to remove blood clots from his brain and, while some were left behind, his condition stabilised after being placed in a drug-induced coma.

Schumacher has since been recovering at his home in Geneva, Switzerland, but to this day, his overall condition remains unknown.

That remains a frustration amongst sports fans but it's an understandable decision from the German's family, who want their privacy during such a difficult time.

But for one person, that isn't good enough.

In an interview with German magazine Bunte, Schumacher's former manager, Willi Weber, slammed his family for not telling the whole truth and keeping everyone in the dark.

"For some time now, I've been saying that the Schumacher family is not telling the whole truth," he said. "But I'm biting on granite because for a long time my advice is no longer heard."

Ferrari Fomula 1driver Michael Schumache

"When I'm home alone and the phone rings I often feel that it will be Michael saying 'Willi, how's it going?'

"Hope dies last."

Weber's frustration hardly comes as a surprise - he just wants to see his friend again - but to openly criticise Schumacher's family is a touch insensitive.

Michael Schumacher of Germany talks to his manager, Willie Weber

They've been through hell over the past three years and having everyone know their business would only make matters worse.

Schumacher's current manager, Sabina Kehm, made that much clear recently, saying: "Michael's health is not a public issue and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard.

"We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere."

back to top

