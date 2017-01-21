Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one stubborn man.

Last year, Cuban and his Mavs were in the process of being comfortably eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder when the billionaire made a strange statement.

He insisted that Russell Westbrook was "not a superstar" and went as far as stating that only his teammate at the time, Kevin Durant, could be regarded as such.

It was interesting because KD's staunch defence of Russ was probably the last true sign of friendship we ever got to see of the pair; unless they kiss and makeup in the future.

Watch the video embedded in the tweet below to see Durant label Cuban an "idiot" three times.

A lot has changed since that playoff series. For one, Durant now plays for Western Conference rivals Golden State Warriors, Westbrook has 21 triple-doubles to his name this season and has been snubbed of a starting berth in the All-Star game, despite averaging a triple-double.

Only last December, Cuban insisted he had not changed his mind on the controversial assertion, but his latest comments might suggest that his stance is softening.

"If he's not a superstar, he's the closest thing to it," Cuban said of Westbrook to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

If Westbrook isn't a superstar in the NBA, then what is a superstar?