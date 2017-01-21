Nico Rosberg has revealed what his future plans are following his shock retirement from Formula One.

Rosberg brought his F1 career to a close at the end of last year, calling it quits just days after securing the 2017 Drivers' Championship title.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the German spoke of relishing the freedom that retirement entailed.

The German said: "So there's a time for everything and I find that life has more to offer than driving around in circles and it just felt like the right moment. I want to go for new challenges.

"Of course there is the matter of having more time for family, more time for friends and being in control of my whole life as well.

"Since I was a 10 year old the whole season is planned by other people, telling you where you need to be and especially in F1 -- it's really, really intense. And now I have this complete freedom."

Rosberg hasn't completely removed himself from the world of F1 though, taking on an ambassadorial role with Mercedes.

He has also suggested that he wants to use some of his newfound spare time in getting more involved with certain charitable causes.

"One of the avenues that I want to go down is to give something back. Find something that really touches my heart, so I'm going to go exploring different avenues.

"I'm going to go to Germany and visit children who are really quite ill, especially of the age of children who are really happy to see me and give them a great time."

Rosberg also went on to reveal how studying philosophy helped him in his arduous wrestling of the title from his ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"I've studied philosophy for ten years and that has been a huge benefit because every little issue, suffering or doubt you have, there has been someone in the past who has had exactly that same thing -- and there's been a genius in the past who has had exactly that same thing and has been able to write it down to make it really understandable."

So, could Rosberg's title of World Champion make way for one of philanthropist-philosopher extraordinaire?

