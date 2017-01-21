New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Recently-fired San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly has roots in New England.

After all, he grew up in New Hampshire and instituted his high-paced offense as the head coach at the University of New Hampshire for 12 years.

Now, out of work after failed stints with San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly might be landing a gig in New England.

According to ESPN and Patriots.com, Kelly recently flew to Foxborough to meet with friend Bill Belichick.

There’s no word on what was discussed in the meeting.

It is important to note, however, that if Kelly was hired, he would probably not fill the offensive coordinator role since Josh McDaniels chose to stay with the team after withdrawing his name from consideration for the 49ers head coaching vacancy.

Kelly previously interviewed for the offensive coordinator spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but newly-hired head coach Doug Marrone decided to retain Nathaniel Hackett in that role, thus passing over Kelly.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Belichick and Kelly have exchanged football concepts since Kelly’s up-tempo style became famous at the University of Oregon.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

While the offensive coordinator position appears to be filled for at least one more year, it’s also important to note that Kelly’s experience and football acumen extends beyond just that side of the ball.

Mortensen wrote, “Kelly's knowledge goes well beyond offense. His command of the science of football is highly regarded in enough circles to be an asset in more than one way.”

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

As if Tom Brady needs any more weapons on his side.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kelly will be in New England next season, but it is certainly interesting to think of the possibilities.

