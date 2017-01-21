How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

WWE are discussing the idea.

WWE seriously considering having Kurt Angle in the Royal Rumble

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Other than tuning in to watch which star will outlast 29 others, fans are just as excited to see the other potential surprises WWE has in store at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

One thing is for sure, there’s definitely more anticipation this year compared to 2016 where Roman Reigns defended his WWE Championship, and it resulted in Triple H throwing out Dean Ambrose to become the new champion.

ROYAL RUMBLE SURPRISES

Numerous names are being discussed right now as to which surprise entrants we may see.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Finn Balor is a name that continues to pop up, regardless of whether he’ll be recovered in time, while Triple H is also expected to appear in the match.

Samoa Joe – who isn’t even on the main roster right now – is amongst the favourites to win, and the speculation surrounding Kenny Omega won’t be ending anytime soon either.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

However, with WWE recently confirming the news of another big return, fans are hoping that Kurt Angle plays a part in the Royal Rumble.

If rumours from Cageside Seats are to be believed, then fans might be very happy to learn that WWE officials are currently seriously discussing having Angle appear as a surprise entrant on January 29.

ANGLE IN THE RUMBLE?

Angle hasn’t closed the door on having one more match in the company, that’s despite rampant rumours suggesting he could have a major on-screen role following his Hall of Fame induction.

While WWE haven’t given any indication as to whether he could be at the Alamodome, his independent schedule could scupper those plans, unless the company can come to some sort of arrangement.

Before the Hall of Fame ceremony, the Olympic gold medallist is still scheduled to face Alberto El Patron as well as Cody Rhodes.

If WWE can work around this, then perhaps Angle could receive the loudest reaction of the night next weekend.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle as a surprise in the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle
WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again