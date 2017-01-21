Other than tuning in to watch which star will outlast 29 others, fans are just as excited to see the other potential surprises WWE has in store at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

One thing is for sure, there’s definitely more anticipation this year compared to 2016 where Roman Reigns defended his WWE Championship, and it resulted in Triple H throwing out Dean Ambrose to become the new champion.

ROYAL RUMBLE SURPRISES

Numerous names are being discussed right now as to which surprise entrants we may see.

Finn Balor is a name that continues to pop up, regardless of whether he’ll be recovered in time, while Triple H is also expected to appear in the match.

Samoa Joe – who isn’t even on the main roster right now – is amongst the favourites to win, and the speculation surrounding Kenny Omega won’t be ending anytime soon either.

However, with WWE recently confirming the news of another big return, fans are hoping that Kurt Angle plays a part in the Royal Rumble.

If rumours from Cageside Seats are to be believed, then fans might be very happy to learn that WWE officials are currently seriously discussing having Angle appear as a surprise entrant on January 29.

ANGLE IN THE RUMBLE?

Angle hasn’t closed the door on having one more match in the company, that’s despite rampant rumours suggesting he could have a major on-screen role following his Hall of Fame induction.

While WWE haven’t given any indication as to whether he could be at the Alamodome, his independent schedule could scupper those plans, unless the company can come to some sort of arrangement.

Before the Hall of Fame ceremony, the Olympic gold medallist is still scheduled to face Alberto El Patron as well as Cody Rhodes.

If WWE can work around this, then perhaps Angle could receive the loudest reaction of the night next weekend.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle as a surprise in the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

