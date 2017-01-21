Like Liverpool in the early kick-off, Manchester United's feint Premier League title hopes suffered a blow against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's men travelled to the bet365 Stadium in superb form, having gone unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions.

But their season hit a speed bump against the Potters, with Juan Mata's 19th-minute own goal limiting them to a 1-1 draw, despite dominating possession.

Wayne Rooney struck a last-minute free-kick - a record 250th goal for United - to spare the Red Devils' blushes, but poor finishing ultimately let them down against Stoke.

Mata was also guilty of missing an open goal to cap an awful 15 minutes in the first half.

In the footage below, the first video shows Mata diverting Erik Pieters' cross past David de Gea at his near post to give Stoke the lead.

The Spaniard then had a chance to make up for his blunder 12 minutes later, but instead of tapping home from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross, he fired over the bar to produce a miss of the season contender.

19' - MATA SCORES OWN GOAL

31' - MATA MISSES OPEN GOAL

Mata's had an absolute nightmare, hasn't he? The draw means United are now 11 points behind league-leaders Chelsea, who can extend their lead to 14 points with victory over Hull City on Sunday.

Worse still for the Red Devils, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City all still need to play and can further distance themselves in the title race.

Should results not go their way, United might be out of contention come Monday morning.

The irony of all this is that Mata recently told United fans to keep believing, yet his two mistakes might prove decisive in the long run.

He wrote on his personal blog earlier this week: "As I've said before, we must focus on ourselves and play our best football.

"That's what we have been doing for the last few weeks, with ambition and confidence.

"There are very important weeks ahead in the calendar, with games against our main rivals, and we must get as many points as possible to keep moving closer to the other teams.

There's still a long way to go..."

