Football

Rooney has scored 250 goals for United.

Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with free-kick against Stoke City

Step aside, Sir Bobby Charlton. Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The forward scored his 250th goal in some style, too, curling a wondering free-kick into the top corner to equalise for United against Stoke City.

Fair play, Wayne.

The 31-year-old has endured an incredibly tough 12 months, during which he has been dropped by United and England and had his leadership abilities questioned after being snapped worse for wear while on international duty in November.

But nobody can take this incredible achievement away from him. It took him just 545 appearances to surpass Charlton’s long-standing record.

When United won a free-kick on the left in the dying seconds of the match, there was only one man who was going to take it. Rooney stepped up and thumped his effort into the far corner.

In a true reflection of Rooney’s character, his first reaction wasn’t to celebrate wildly. Instead, he demanded someone collect the ball so United could search for a winner.

Watch the goal below.

Video: Rooney breaks the record

Fantastic. It would have been better if United won the game, of course, but Rooney’s goal ensured United extended their unbeaten run to 13 league matches.

Twitter reacts

Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and even Usain Bolt were among those to congratulate the United star on Twitter

Is Wayne Rooney the greatest footballer in English football history? Let us know in the comments section below!

