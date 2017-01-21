Official online NBA destination in the UK

Jimmy Butler Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade adressess the fans after Bulls suffer embarassing loss

The Chicago Bulls have not quite enjoyed the renaissance they anticipated when they gutted the team that failed to make the playoffs last year and went in another direction.

Jimmy Butler was handed the keys to the kingdom, Rajon Rondo arrived in free agency and Dwyane Wade departed Miami to return to his hometown franchise.

Although their record of 21-23 is currently good enough to reside in the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, it could be argued that Chicago have made next to no progress this season.

Last night, they lost 102-93 to the Atlanta Hawks and were an incredible 29 points behind at half-time. The first two quarters of basketball were tough to watch for fans of the Windy City franchise.

Veteran Wade apologised to the fans that had to stomach that performance on Twitter immediately after.

Wade tweeted: "That performance was AWFUL!!! I apologize to all the Chicago fans and Wade fans."

Jimmy Buckets faced the music after the game too, and despite having a career-year, the swingman insists the team must do better collectively.

"We have to be better as a whole, as a team," Butler told Chris Kuc of The Chicago Tribune. "Otherwise we’re just going to keep getting our asses beat."

The Bulls go again against the Sacramento Kings in the early hours of Sunday morning at the United Center.

