NFL players have some weird rituals.

From wearing the same socks, repeating the same exercises, or listening to the same music, these athletes do whatever they can to superstitiously gain the competitive advantage.

Apparently Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is a bit superstitious.

And so are his teammates.

Before games, Shazier warms up shirtless.

No matter the weather, no matter the circumstance.

He’s been doing it for a while, but now that the Steelers are in the AFC Championship game and they’ve gotten some primetime exposure, so has his bizarre ritual.

“I normally decide what I’m going to do when I get out there on the field,” Shazier told Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think about it, and then when I’m out there, I just decide if I’m going to do it or not.”

“I think it definitely helps pump me up sometimes,” he continued. “But I think it also helps pump up some of my teammates to see that man, it’s not that cold out here. … We’ve been in colder situations, and we have practices that’s been colder than this, so we’re ready for anything, and whatever I can do to give us an extra edge, I’m going to do.”

The weather is supposed to be in the mid-40’s for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

When asked whether or not there was a situation in which he wouldn’t go shirtless, Shazier explained, “The only time I feel like it would be too cold to go out there without my shirt is if they don’t let us play, if it’s that cold. But other than that, if I wanted to, and my mind just feels like I want to do it, I’m going to do it.”

During the regular season, the 24-year-old started 13 games and recorded 87 total tackles (55 solo) along with 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions.

So far this postseason, he has been a game-changer, logging six tackles and an interception in the Wild Card Round against the Miami Dolphins before recording five tackles and another interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Showing off his ripped upper body before the game has apparently worked out pretty nicely for him.

We will see if the trend continues.

