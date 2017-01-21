Wayne Rooney reacts to breaking Man United goal scoring record

It's been a big day for Wayne Rooney, having finally surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's goal scoring record at Manchester United.

Having struggled for form and goals this term, the 31-year-old proved that he still has a bit of magic in the old locker by unleashing a terrific free kick to level the scores against Stoke.

The scoreline may not have been the one he or the club wanted, and he showed that he had less time for celebrating his achievement than he did for trying to get the game going again and grab all three points.

It didn't pan out that way, and United had to make do with a draw, which is a bad result considering Liverpool slipped up earlier in the day against Swansea.

And during his post match interview, he actually seemed rather glum, but highlighted how honoured he is at finally overtaking Charlton.

"Yeah, a hell of a lot. A great honour and I'm really proud," he said when asked how he felt.

"It's difficult to be over pleased at the minute because of the result, two points dropped, but in the grand scheme of things it's a huge honour for me and something I never expected when I joined the club but I'm delighted and really proud."

It's almost 12 years ago to the day that Rooney bagged his first ever goal for the club and when asked about the journey from that day to now he replied: "It's been great, very successful and there's a lot more to come."

Rooney then went on to speak about keeping United's unbeaten run going.

"It could be vital for us come the end of the season, it's not nice to lose football games, we kept pushing but couldn't get the goal."

He also added a few words about Bobby Charlton, and paid tribute to the legendary status of the man and what he means to football in general.

"He's such an iconic figure, and has been for so long. When you sign for the club, you realise how important he is. To surpass him in goals is something I never thought I'd do. I have the utmost respect for him.

"He came and congratulated me in the dressing room so I know he's pleased in some way.

"I'm a team player but records are important. When you finish your career you can look back on it and it's something to tell your kids."

