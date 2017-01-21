How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Batista hit back at the fan.

Batista’s superb tweet to fan suggesting latest WWE stint was a failure

Football News
Dave Batista has probably forgotten all about returning to the WWE considering his Hollywood career has taken off with roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well an appearance in Spectre.

While The Animal has always remained appreciative of what the company has done for him, he’s definitely been outspoken in recent years regarding the direction the company is heading in.

2014 RETURN

He wasn’t a fan of the PG era, and it played a key role in him exiting the company on the first occasion.

Most recently, though, he’s hit out at the WWE for their horrible booking of Titus O’Neal as he believes he can be a huge asset inside of the ring.

Regardless of all of the negativity from Batista, fans don’t seem to give him a break either as they continue to remind him of his latest run, with many claiming it went down as a failure.

There was supposed to be a lot of excitement when he returned for the Royal Rumble in 2014, but the crowd didn’t stop booing him – and gifted him the name 'Bootista' – as he won the Rumble.

THE ANIMAL'S RESPONSE

One unlucky fan found out not to bring that subject up on Twitter, as Batista’s response really hit home that his comeback was anything but a failure.

Responding to the tweet which is now deleted, The Animal replied: “Complete waste?

“I put your hero @WWEDanielBryan over at Mania and fought to keep Evolution together to put over The Shield. You’re Welcome!”

Original plans had him leave WrestleMania XXX as the WWE Champion too, but Daniel Bryan left the victor instead and not many returning stars would willingly tap out in the middle of the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

You have to give credit to Batista for going ahead with the plan, especially as WWE were forced to change them because of the negative reaction from the fans.

What do you make of Batista’s response to the fan claiming his return was a failure? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

