Steve Kerr.

The frightening statistic that shows exactly how good Steve Kerr is

Witnessing how good the Golden State Warriors have been for the past few years, it almost goes without saying that plenty of history has been made along the way and records have been broken.

Normally it is Stephen Curry and/or Klay Thompson doing the record-breaking, but it's not only the players on the court that can put up historic numbers.

Since Steve Kerr took over coaching the Dubs from Mark Jackson, he's made the Oakland franchise one of the best teams in NBA history.

So much so, he has amassed a ridiculous record to prove it.

Kerr has amassed a 176-30 record as a coach. His .854 Career win percentage averages out to a 70 win season.

The 51-year-old won the NBA championship in his first season as a head coach as he led the Warriors to a record of 67-15 in an ultra-competitive Western Conference.

In his second term, although plagued with back issues for the first few months, Kerr guided Golden State to a historic record of 73-9 to register the best regular season win total ever en route to winning the NBA Coach of the Year award.

Ironically, the record bested Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls side of 1996, of which Kerr was a part of.

This year, after adding 2014 MVP Kevin Durant in the summer, the Warriors are 36-6 and on pace to record 70.25 wins.

Although many would argue that longevity is the true sign of greatness, nobody can dispute that Kerr has had a phenomenal impact on the Dubs and the NBA over the course of the last three years.

