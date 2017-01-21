Wayne Rooney has become the leading goalscorer in Manchester United’s history after scoring his 250th goal for the club against Stoke City.

The 31-year-old scored a wonderful free-kick in the final seconds to equalise for United and break Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing record.

After becoming England’s all-time leading scorer in September 2015, Rooney now holds the equivalent title for the Red Devils.

Article continues below

The tributes came flooding in on social media, with Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer among those to leave celebratory messages.

And the man whose record he broke has also expressed his delight.

Article continues below

Rooney's 250th goal

Charlton: I'm delighted for Wayne

"We have had some incredible strikers here at Old Trafford and they have scored a lot of goals, but it has been fairly obvious for a while now that Wayne Rooney was going to be the one likeliest to break my record,” Charlton told ManUtd.com.

“And now that day has come, I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record. However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.

"He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England.

“It has been great to watch him every week since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2004; he set the tone with a wonderful hat-trick on his debut and he has thrilled us all in the years since, going on to enjoy a hugely successful career.”

The man to beat

Charlton expects Rooney to establish a considerable gap between his own tally when he eventually leaves the club.

"I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet,” the 79-year-old added.

“He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time."

Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute

The man responsible for bringing Rooney to Old Trafford as an 18-year-old has also congratulated the forward.

Sir Alex Ferguson said: "I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years.

“Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals. Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

How many more goals with Wayne Rooney score for Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms