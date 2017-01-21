How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Rooney's the record holder.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton react to Wayne Rooney breaking Man United's scoring record

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney has become the leading goalscorer in Manchester United’s history after scoring his 250th goal for the club against Stoke City.

The 31-year-old scored a wonderful free-kick in the final seconds to equalise for United and break Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing record.

After becoming England’s all-time leading scorer in September 2015, Rooney now holds the equivalent title for the Red Devils.

Article continues below

The tributes came flooding in on social media, with Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer among those to leave celebratory messages.

And the man whose record he broke has also expressed his delight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Video shows why Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Rooney's 250th goal

Charlton: I'm delighted for Wayne

"We have had some incredible strikers here at Old Trafford and they have scored a lot of goals, but it has been fairly obvious for a while now that Wayne Rooney was going to be the one likeliest to break my record,” Charlton told ManUtd.com.

“And now that day has come, I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record. However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.

"He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England.

“It has been great to watch him every week since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2004; he set the tone with a wonderful hat-trick on his debut and he has thrilled us all in the years since, going on to enjoy a hugely successful career.”

The man to beat

Charlton expects Rooney to establish a considerable gap between his own tally when he eventually leaves the club.

"I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet,” the 79-year-old added.

“He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time."

Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute

The man responsible for bringing Rooney to Old Trafford as an 18-year-old has also congratulated the forward.

Sir Alex Ferguson said: "I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years.

“Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals. Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

How many more goals with Wayne Rooney score for Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Gary Neville
Wayne Rooney
Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again