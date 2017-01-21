How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney.

Gary Neville tweets Donald Trump after Rooney scores 250th Man Utd goal

So it's official: Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer.

With mere seconds remaining of Saturday's game against Stoke City, where United were 1-0 down, the 31-year-old stood over a free-kick down the left-hand side.

But instead of crossing for his teammates, Rooney lashed a curling strike past Lee Grant and into the top-right corner to score his 250th goal for the club.

Speaking after the game, United's captain said: "It feels a bit strange, to be honest. It would have been nicer if it was the winning goal, so there is disappointment we haven't picked up the three points.

"But there is no denying it's a proud moment for me and a huge honour to get that record, just a bit dampened by the result.

"I wasn't aware how long was left in the game and I just wanted to get back to the halfway line to try and push for the second goal. It's a disappointing result but a proud day for me."

Cameras quickly panned to Sir Bobby Charlton in the stands when Rooney struck and he's admitted to feeling disappointed - but proud - to have lost the record.

"It's over 40 years since I scored the last of my 249 goals for Manchester United, so I must admit that I have become used to the honour of being the club’s all-time top goalscorer!" he said.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

"I'd be lying to say I'm not disappointed to lose the record. However, I can honestly say I'm delighted for Wayne."

Current and former teammates of Rooney's have since come out in force on Twitter to congratulate him on his incredible achievement, with Gary Neville's tweet the pick of the bunch.

After saying well done, Neville tweeted Donald Trump to say that his inauguration as US president pales in comparison to Rooney's record (see below).

Neville said: "Forget that Donald, Rooney just scored 250 goals for United..."

And the tweet he embeded, which was deleted by Trump because of a spelling error, said: "I am honored to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the Unites States."

Safe to say that'll take some beating, both Neville's tweet and Rooney's record.

