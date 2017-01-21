Since the NBA’s trade deadline on February 23 is rapidly approaching, teams have been contacting each other in the hopes of improving their respective clubs.

According to a joint report by ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons are discussing a deal that would involve a swap between point guards Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson.

Other players would also be involved in the potential deal, but the two ball-handlers would be the main headliners.

According to Stein and Haynes, the Wolves are also willing to add swingman Shabazz Muhammad to the offer along with Rubio.

With two years left on his contract after this season, Rubio is set to make $29.2 million during those years. He’s currently averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 31.6 minutes per game this year.

That represents a career-low in both points and rebounds.

While that has to do with the talent around him and a lesser role within the team’s offense, it also isn’t a good sign for his progression as a pro. Therefore, Minnesota shopping him while he still holds value makes sense from their perspective.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical recently reported that the team has been actively shopping him.

He wrote, “Minnesota has been seeking something of a ‘bridge’ guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.”

While rookie Kris Dunn is likely the point guard of the future in Minnesota, adding a talented player of Jackson’s caliber would give the franchise one of the best young and athletic starting fives in the entire NBA in the short term and Jackson would be a talented scorer off the bench in the future, likely in a role similar to what Eric Gordon is currently filling for the Houston Rockets.

Jackson is in just the second year of a five-year, $80 million deal, but has failed to completely live up to his lofty potential this season under Stan Van Gundy’s system in Detroit. He’s putting up 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 29.0 minutes per game.

He missed the first 21 games of the year while recovering from a knee injury. Without him, the Pistons went 11-10. With him in the lineup, however, they’ve gone just 9-14.

That might not be a coincidence.

For the Pistons, Rubio would be an upgrade on the defensive front over Jackson, who is regarded as more of a one-way, offensive-minded player. While there would be a clear drop off on the offensive end from a scoring perspective, the new change in scenery might benefit him.

Since Jackson is a high-volume, low-percentage shooter, the Pistons would likely benefit from a pass-first point guard like Rubio. Since they have guys like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris and big man Andre Drummond who are all capable of handling the scoring load, the Spanish point guard would probably be a natural fit.

Also, they would clear a lot of cap space by ridding themselves of Jackson’s hefty salary.

We will see what happens, but it seems like this deal would benefit both teams.