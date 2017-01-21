Official online NBA destination in the UK

Isaiah Thomas Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook & Isaiah Thomas react to 2017 All-Star starter omissions

When the 2017 All-Star starters were named this week, everybody immediately noticed two major omissions for the lineups.

Russell Westbrook, averaging a triple-double this season, was pipped to a starting berth in the western backcourt by reigning MVP Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets star James Harden.

In the east, Cleveland's Kyrie Irving secured the point guard spot while Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan clinched the two-spot.

Although DDR started the season hot and currently sits fifth for scoring in the NBA this campaign, Thomas has been on fire the past couple of months and sits second scoring with an average of 28.7 a night.

Who is the one man above him? You guessed it: Russell Westbrook, with 30.6 points an outing.

Both men had 24 hours to reflect on the news and gave their thoughts on the snubs yesterday.

"It is what it is," Westbrook said. "It's the nature of the business, the game. You just play. I don't play for All-Star nods or All-Star bids, I play to win championships and every night I compete at a high level. It'll work out, just continue to do what I'm doing and play the game the right way and everything else will work out."

Westbrook's typically concentrated reply should come as no surprise, but Thomas, conversely, had no problem admitted his feelings were hurt a little.

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

"I can't do nothing about it," he said, via ESPN. "I'm trying to change it up now where I stop worrying about things I can't control. I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in a position to be able to start in the All-Star game and it didn't happen so I've just got to get back in the gym and keep working.

"Like I always say, I'm gonna just keep going. I appreciate everybody who voted for me, especially you guys, the media showed me some love. And then my peers, my peers showed me love too. So it hurt, but I'll be all right. I'll just use it as motivation."

It'll be interesting to see if these two go off when they get off the pine in New Orleans...

