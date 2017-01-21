Whether Kevin Owens can retain his WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble remains to be seen, but in his eyes, that’s the only thing that will be happening as we head towards WrestleMania.

Chris Jericho will be hanging high above the ring in a shark cage – just like a sexy piñata – and many are assuming that this is Vince McMahon’s plan to make Reigns the Universal Champion.

THREE OPPONENTS

Regardless of the massive obstacle in his way, Owens is adamant that he’ll be defending his crown in Orlando, and he has revealed the three opponents he’d love to face in the main event.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking in a pre-Rumble conference call, The Prizefighter highlighted The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor as deserving adversaries.

According to Sky Sports, he said: “I can’t remember a Rumble line-up in recent years that has been so strong. There are giant superstars and facing one of them at WrestleMania would be a huge match – and who doesn’t want a huge match at WrestleMania?

Article continues below

“If I had to narrow it done to one, it would be The Undertaker.

“He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.

THE DEADMAN, THE KING AND THE DEMON

“I think if you look at NXT, the one guy who seems like he would belong in a WrestleMania main event is Nakamura, because of the aura and the buzz that he gets.

“He is able to grab the attention of people who don’t really know who he is right away and with his mannerisms and his entrance – by the time he gets to the ring, you are kind of hooked.

“Balor also never lost the title, so I would gladly give him a match for it when he is healthy enough.”

It would be a great spectacle if any of these three came to fruition, and there have been strong rumours over the past year that Owens could meet The Deadman, even if it was an idea officials rejected last year.

Would you like to see any of these go at it at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms