How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Rooney broke the record.

Manchester United fans love Wayne Rooney's reaction to record-breaking goal vs Stoke City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney added to his legacy by becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday afternoon.

The England forward scored his 250th goal for the club to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

He did it in style, too, curling home a brilliant free-kick in the 94th minute to clinch a point for the Red Devils at Stoke City.

Article continues below

His manager, Jose Mourinho, now believes he has reached legendary status.

"The record is the record,” Mourinho told Sky Sports, via BBC. “It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

David Moyes could be about to complete his most ridiculous signing yet [Sun]

“Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Bobby Charlton's tribute

Rooney was level with Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals for just two weeks. Charlton, who was in attendance at the Bet365 Stadium, believes the 31-year-old will go on to establish a considerable gap before he leaves Old Trafford.

"I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet,” the 71-year-old told ManUtd.com.

“He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time."

Video: Rooney breaks the record

It will be a goal that you’ll see over and over again in the coming weeks. Check it out below.

A fine strike. And Man United fans love Rooney’s reaction after it went in.

Rooney didn't go wild

The England international will have know he broke the record but he also realised how much United needed the three points. That’s why he pointed to the ball in an attempt to get play restarted immediately.

p1b715nl6fnqa1c64lqs1feo1k089.jpg

It was a class act by Rooney, and it didn’t escape the notice of United fans on Twitter.

Classy

Rooney vs Giroud

Some even compared it to Olivier Giroud celebrating his late equaliser against Bournemouth when Arsenal still had time to get a winner.

Wayne Rooney. England's greatest ever footballer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Juan Mata
Wayne Rooney
England Football
Cristiano Ronaldo
David Beckham
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again