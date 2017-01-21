Wayne Rooney added to his legacy by becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday afternoon.

The England forward scored his 250th goal for the club to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

He did it in style, too, curling home a brilliant free-kick in the 94th minute to clinch a point for the Red Devils at Stoke City.

Article continues below

His manager, Jose Mourinho, now believes he has reached legendary status.

"The record is the record,” Mourinho told Sky Sports, via BBC. “It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

Article continues below

“Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Bobby Charlton's tribute

Rooney was level with Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals for just two weeks. Charlton, who was in attendance at the Bet365 Stadium, believes the 31-year-old will go on to establish a considerable gap before he leaves Old Trafford.

"I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet,” the 71-year-old told ManUtd.com.

“He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time."

Video: Rooney breaks the record

It will be a goal that you’ll see over and over again in the coming weeks. Check it out below.

A fine strike. And Man United fans love Rooney’s reaction after it went in.

Rooney didn't go wild

The England international will have know he broke the record but he also realised how much United needed the three points. That’s why he pointed to the ball in an attempt to get play restarted immediately.

It was a class act by Rooney, and it didn’t escape the notice of United fans on Twitter.

Classy

Rooney vs Giroud

Some even compared it to Olivier Giroud celebrating his late equaliser against Bournemouth when Arsenal still had time to get a winner.

Wayne Rooney. England's greatest ever footballer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms