When Dwight Howard signed with the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, it was one of the most talked-about signings.

Howard, who grew up in Atlanta, returned home in the hopes of guiding an already-talented team to the NBA Finals.

But, after just a few months, the Hawks didn’t hesitate fielding offers for him.

Via ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans had exploratory trade discussions about Howard after the two teams played each other back on January 5.

Lowe reported that New Orleans’ interest in Howard stemmed from the desire of moving Davis out of the center position, where he has been subject to wear and tear from all of the physical play down on the post.

While it is unclear how interested the Pelicans were in acquiring the big man, and Lowe also noted that there was not unanimous support within the team in terms of making the deal.

The real story here, however, is that the Hawks even listened to another team about their newly-signed hometown star.

While he is not the overpowering, dominant center that he used to be and isn’t the focal point on the offensive end, Howard is still an elite rebounder and is a presence on the defensive end of the floor.

In recent weeks, the Hawks have enjoyed some success after pulling their top players, including Howard, off the market. In fact, they’ve won 10 out of their last 12 games and have brought their overall record up to 25-18, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

While the big man seems to be safe for now, the fact that he was not untouchable during his first season in town must not have felt very good to him. Since he’s made it very clear that he pays attention to the media over the years, he now knows that the Hawks were at least entertaining the idea of getting rid of him for a second.

On the year, Howard is averaging 13.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game over 29.1 minutes.

We will see how this plays out, but if the past was any indication, there won’t be a lack of drama for Howard and company.