Hugo Lloris produced his best Claudio Bravo impression as Tottenham let in two goals in five minutes against Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side spent virtually the entirety of the first half on the back foot but had managed to go in goalless at the break.

However, not long after they emerged for the second 45 minutes, their captain quickly changed that with two awful clangers that helped City into a 2-0 lead.

It's a pity that after making a few key saves in the first half, the Frenchman came up with a moment of madness as he rushed out to an on-rushing Leroy Sane.

The young German made no mistake once he'd taken it round Lloris, though - check out his goal below.

If that wasn't bad enough, Lloris then went full Bravo as he spilt the ball to the feet of Kevin de Bruyne. The stuff of nightmares:

It has to be said these were rare errors from Spurs' normally reliable 'keeper.

Seldom does he get it wrong, but when he does, apparently he's only human like the rest of us.

Of the various Tottenham players who struggled at the Etihad, the fans were probably not expecting it to be Lloris' who would decide the game for all the wrong reasons.

Spurs were the unfortunate victims of a backlash after City's 4-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

The scoreline, and particularly the end where the goalkeeping mistakes occurred, will have been exactly the opposite to what a lot of people would have predicted.

With Jan Vertonghen sidelined, though, Tottenham's entire defence looked shaky, so Lloris wasn't the only one to blame.

Kevin Wimmer was hauled off at half-time while Eric Dier also looked exposed in the back three, and it was only a matter of time before City took advantage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms