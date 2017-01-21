Do you even wonder if Paul Merson actually knows what he's saying? Whether he's become a Robbie Savage figure used by the media to whip up fans with controversial opinions, or he just genuinely doesn't think before he speaks is anyone's guess.

But one thing is for sure, he knows how to rile fans up with his antics on what now seems like a weekly basis.

And on Saturday afternoon's latest edition of Soccer Saturday, he did it all over again by trying to give his opinion on the situation regarding Dimitri Payet at West Ham.

For those who somehow don't know, Payet has told the east London club that he wants to leave and return to France.

This has caused a ripple at the Olympic Stadium with fans now cursing his name and his own teammates even banishing him from the player's Whatsapp group.

Payet, for all intents and purposes, is now on strike and has been forced to train with the Hammers' youth team and whether he gets his desired move back to Marseille remains to be seen.

And while addressing (more like ranting) about the France international going on strike, he was called out for his own hypocrisy live on air.

Back in September 2015, Merson recounted a story about when he refused to come off the bench while playing for Conference side Tamworth during the twilight years of his career, to which everyone present had a great laugh.

However, that came back to haunt him in a big way this weekend as he was stopped during his rant by Matt Le Tissier, who reminded him of his past transgressions.

"Please don't refuse to play football," Merson exclaimed.

"Didn't you refuse to play at Tamworth?" Le Tis responded.

"Oh come on, I was on £25!" Merson shot back.

That's a pretty funny reply, to be fair to him.

