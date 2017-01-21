How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Triple H has responded.

Triple H finally delivers simple warning to Seth Rollins after call-outs

Over the past few months, Seth Rollins has made it his mission to get Triple H into the middle of the ring.

Although, The Game is making Rollins wait and the latter now turns his attention to the Royal Rumble match.

CALL-OUTS

Many are wondering why Rollins doesn’t just turn up at an NXT event, and others are questioning why The King of Kings would focus on Rollins instead of helping Kevin Owens keep his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Not only that, but we’re left wondering why we should even feel sorry for Rollins following his role in the implosion of The Shield.

Regardless of that, Rollins’ focus is on Triple H and that won’t be changing anytime soon as a WrestleMania 33 match is reportedly set in stone.

Fans have also been forced to wait for Triple H to respond to Rollins on WWE television.

However, Triple H has finally spoken out with a clear warning for Rollins when he was speaking to FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres.

'BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR'

When asked if Rollins knows where the WWE HQ is, Triple H admitted he’s happy to play the waiting game.

He said: “Apparently not.

“Yeah, no. Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man.

“None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit.

“But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”

Obvious places? Perhaps a Royal Rumble return isn't out of the question after all.

When do you think Triple H will finally appear on WWE television again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

