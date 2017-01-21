Official online NBA destination in the UK

If New York Knicks rebuild, Carmelo Anthony will reconsider waiving no-trade clause

If you thought you heard the end of the drama-fest between Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks, think again.

By now, you probably know the story.

In recent weeks, there has been a very public back-and-forth between Melo and the Knicks organisation. The topic: whether or not he was going to continue to be the face of the franchise and lead the organization into the future.

Since he is due a king’s ransom over the rest of his deal (that includes two more seasons after this one) and also possesses a no-trade clause, the ball is in Anthony’s court, so to speak.

If he doesn’t want to leave town, he doesn’t have to.

If he doesn’t want to go to a certain team that wants to trade for him, he doesn’t have to.

He previously stated multiple times that he wanted to stay in the Big Apple.

However, there is one circumstance in which the elite scorer would waive his no-trade clause and he revealed it to Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

“I think it will be more on the front office,” Melo stated. “I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

What’s not commonly known is that there’s also a financial bonus for Anthony if he decides to leave.

That might eventually play a role in his thinking, also.

The Knicks are currently 19-25 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

However, they’re just two games out of the coveted eighth spot that’s currently held by the Chicago Bulls.

If the Knicks decide to create a fire sale and go young, dismantling their veteran-laden squad, it seems as though Anthony doesn’t want to be a part of the rebuild.

Another day, more drama.

This isn’t ending anytime soon, either.

